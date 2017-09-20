Christina Aguilera Inspired Demi Lovato's Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato says that she looked back at one of her childhood idols Christina Aguilera for inspiration while making her upcoming album."I grew up listening to Christina Aguilera," Lovato, 25, told people.com on Friday evening following a private performance in downtown Los Angeles for 50 of her Spotify superfans to celebrate the launch of her new record."She was one of my idols growing up," said the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer."She still is. Her voice is incredible, and in (Aguliera's 2002 album) 'Stripped' you really got to hear that.""I think it was her breakout album that really transformed her into the icon that she is today. So that inspired me … she really inspired this album. I was even inspired by the black and white artwork," said Lovato.As for which track is the most meaningful to her? Lovato admits it's "tough" choosing just one, but there are two songs, Ready For Ya and Only Forever, off of the deluxe version that "just emotionally" are "special" to her."My heart was full of just emotions when I wrote them," shared Lovato.