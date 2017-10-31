Christina Aguilera to Pay Tribute to Whitney Houston at American Music Awards

: Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to late singer Whitney Houston and her music from the successful 1992 film The Bodyguard at the 2017 American Music Awards.The news was announced on Monday by Dick Clark Productions and ABC, which will broadcast the ceremony internationally. The award gala will be held on November 19, reports variety.com.The tribute, which will feature tracks from The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the film, which was released on November 25, 1992, and starred Houston.The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater here. It will air in India on November 20 on Vh1."Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song Run to You," a representative for Houston's estate said in a statement."It is with great appreciation honour that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honouring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is, without a doubt, one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"Aguilera says she is "honoured and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career but to countless aspiring singers - touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself".Nominations for the 2017 American Music Awards were announced in October. Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock.