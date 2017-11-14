GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Christopher Plummer on Replacing Kevin Spacey After Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘It’s A Shame’

It was announced last week that 58-year-old Spacey would be cut out of Ridley Scott's biopic, which would have seen him take on the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2017, 4:26 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actor Christopher Plummer, who has replaced Kevin Spacey in the new film All the Money In The World, says the row around Spacey's sexual misconduct is sad.

Plummer spoke to Vanity Fair, reports metro.co.uk.

"I think it's very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame. That's all I can say because that's it," he said.

The film follows Getty's grandson John Paul Getty III, who was kidnapped by an organised crime regime, and his mother Gail's (Michelle Williams) attempts to convince his wealthy grandfather to pay the ransom.

Plummer will instead replace Spacey. He re-shot all the scenes already filmed by Spacey in order to keep to its December 22 premiere date.

Plummer, 87, said re-shooting the film was like "starting all over again".

He added: "Although the situation is very sad. I'm very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? ‘I've got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I'm thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it.

"Ages ago I was in contention for (the role), way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me and I agreed. I wanted to work with him. He's very good. I loved the script. The script is wonderful."
