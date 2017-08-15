Classical Tunes Are More in My Blood Than Party Numbers: Kanika Kapoor

Baby doll hitmaker Kanika Kapoor says classical tunes are more in her blood than the party numbers that she's often associated with."I love being associated with the fun genre of party songs. However, while songs like 'Baby doll' did put me on the map and gave me the recognition that I am so grateful for, I also come from a classical background and that is not known to many people," the singer said.She studied classical music from the age of 8 under her guru, Anup Jalota."Therefore, classical tunes are more in my blood than the party numbers I am often associated with. When I was starting out in London, I would often sing all types of songs in my basement which I had made into my studio, a zen place for me to explore my singing."I love bhajans, Jagjit saab's ghazals, Sufi songs... I identify with this genre of music as much as I do with the party numbers," said the Chittiyaan kalaiyaan singer.Kanika's latest mix of Ambarsariya and Suit suit with singer Guru Randhawa for T-Series Mixtape is a peppy mash-up song."Working with an artiste as acclaimed and known as Guru Randhawa was a fabulous experience. It's such a perfect mix of two upbeat songs that still require skill to sing."I feel Ambarsariya is a song that is relatable for every occasion. You can dance to it and you can hear it on a long drive as well," she added.Composed by Abhijit Vaghani, the mix features a combination of instruments like dhol and guitar.