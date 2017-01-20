Coffee with D Review: Sunil Grover’s Cliché-ridden Satire Is Not At All Convincing

Director: Vishal Mishra

Cast: Sunil Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Zakir Hussain and Dipannita Sharma

Coffee with D tries to thrive on the sensational interview of a dreaded don and a newshound. But does it succeed? Not really. The film is an elaborated and a dragged version of ‘anything-can-happen-on-screen’.

Arnab Ghosh (Sunil Grover), senior editor of a news channel, is bumped off from the prime time slot. He started as a journalist dedicated to break stories and soon found himself lost in the race of TRPs, monetary gains and prime time slotting. He has a pregnant wife to be taken care of, an expensive lifestyle and above everything – the reputation he’s earned over the years. His wife, Parul Ghosh (Anjana Sukhani) being an ex-crime journalist, jokes about interviewing D – a sensational gangster and Arnab takes it far too seriously and considers it as the only option of gaining it all back.

He puts together a team comprising of a make-up man Rummy - whose passion is to serve tea, a postman Chussi - who works as the cameraman and the channel’ s Fashion Editor Neha - who is apparently the best ‘news-writer’ in business. Irking D (Zakir Hussain) and his right hand Girdhari (Pankaj Tripath) is his route to one-on-one interview with him.

Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Coffee With D

The first half focusses on building the interview and the second on dragging it. Most of the scenes on screen comes across as forced – be it the casual banters between Sunil and Anjana or even the don’s nonchalance humorous attitude. Sunil Grover reminds you of his TV gimmick Guththi and at times he packs a loose image of Shah Rukh Khan but not for once does he convincingly pull off an aggressive news anchor. Partly his fault, partly the faux pas of dubbing that makes it look even more awkward. Anjana tries to play cool and fails miserably only because of the poor buildup of her character. Even though Dipannita is the fashion editor of a leading news channel, the film conveniently reduces her to an object of admiration only.

The only performances that sometimes draw you in are that of Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Tripathi. Not that their characters are real in any way but they’ve traits that’ll make you laugh. For example – Zakir plays a dreaded don but he giggles first and threatens next; Pankaj plays his right hand but has wavering eye for women and a strong knack of handling social media accounts.

The film doesn’t involve you, it just flows. It has its own versions of how news channels function. The filmmakers didn’t really utilise the theme to its full potential and ended up with offering viewers a 2-hour-running time full of loopholes and cliche-driven dialogues, courtesy which you’ll find your attention and focus constantly deviating.

To opt a theme impersonating a real-life don and a high-profile journalist maybe a brave attempt but in this case, it's neither successful nor entertaining.

Rating: 1/5