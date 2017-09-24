Colin Firth Gets Italian Citizenship

: British actor Colin Firth has been granted Italian citizen.The Italian Interior Ministry confirmed this, reports telegraph.co.uk. A representative for the Bridget Jones's Dairy actor cited family reasons behind his decision to get an Italian passport."I will always be extremely British (you only have to look at or listen to me). Britain is our home and we love it here," Firth said in an interview.Firth, 57, has been married to Italian movie producer Livia Giuggio for 20 years. Their two children were born in Rome."Anyone will tell you when you marry an Italian you don't just marry one person; you marry a family and perhaps an entire country," he added.His wife and their two sons Luca and Matteo have dual British-Italian citizenship as well."Like almost everybody, I have a passionate love of Italy and joining my wife and kids in being dual citizens will be a huge privilege," the Oscar-winning actor said."We never really thought much about our different passports," said Firth.The Kingsman: The Secret Service star, who strongly opposed Brexit, added: "But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."On the work front, Colin Firth has reprised his Kingsman role in Matthew Vaughn's action comedy Kingsman: The Golden Circle.His other new projects include The Happy Prince, The Mercy, Benjamin's Crossing, Mamma Mia! sequel and Mary Poppins Returns.