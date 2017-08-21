GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Comedian-Actor Dick Gregory Passes Away at 84

Veteran actor and comedian Dick Gregory has passed away at the age of 84 after being hospitalised since August 9.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2017, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Comedian-Actor Dick Gregory Passes Away at 84
Image: REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Washington: Renowned stand-up comedian, actor and civil rights activist Dick Gregory has passed away. He was 84.

Gregory died here on Saturday. His death was confirmed by his family in an Instagram post, reports variety.com.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," read a post from his son Christian Gregory.

Gregory was active on the stand-up and public speaking circuit on and off for more than a half-century. He had been making comedy appearances until he was hospitalised on August 9.

He made his mark in the early 1960s as a rare African-American comedian who was successful in nightclubs geared to white audiences.

Gregory is survived by his wife Lillian and 10 children.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.