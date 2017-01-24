Commando 2 Trailer: Get Ready for an Action-Packed Ride Starring Vidyut Jammwal
The trailer of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 was recently unveiled. The action-packed sequel of 2013's Commando: One Man Army , Commando 2 will focus on Black Money Trail. Vidyut who made his debut with Force, alongside John Abraham is returning to screen with the sequel.
The story of the film is all about fighting black money and manipulation of politicians and businessmen to bring money back home. Vidyut aka Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra is always there when he is needed with his tactics and courage.
The film also stars Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta, Shefali Shah and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles. Directed by Deven Bhojani, Commando 2 is set to release on March 3.
