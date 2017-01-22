Commando 2: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer to Release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwals action film Commando 2 will release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the makers have announced.

Adah Sharma also features in the film, which is a sequel to the 2013 movie Commando: A One Man Army.

"All the big bang action films (are) dubbed in Tamil and Telugu because the audience there love action. ‘Commando 2' is as big as it can get in the kind of action that Vidyut does. He is a champion. Also, Adah had a huge success in ‘Kshanam' in Telugu, so her fans would love to see her doing the action," Vipul Shah, who has produced the film, said in a statement.

"Commando 2" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, Commando 2 will release on March 3.