Confidence Comes From Having Great Skin, Says Tabu

: Actress Tabu, who feels veteran actress and politician Hema Malini is the eternal beauty of Bollywood, says confidence comes from having great skin."Fortunately, and unfortunately for my profession, I don't have a choice but to be camera-ready and for that, I think confidence comes from having great skin and that comes from a combination of things. My mother put a lot of importance on us eating right as kids," Tabu told IANS."She made sure we ate plenty of fruits, and greens. Now, I ensure that I follow the most important steps for skincare which includes eating healthy, staying hydrated, exercising regularly and most importantly, moisturisation," added the actress.Do you think that lifestyle and diet have a huge role to play when it comes to having great skin?"I believe that you need to enjoy a healthy and happy lifestyle and for this, food and sleeping habits play a very important role. Drinking enough water or fluids and eating right is important to take care of your skin and health," said the "Golmaal Again" star."I exercise regularly and particularly enjoy long walks and meditation to maintain a positive attitude, I do not believe in fad diets, they do not help you in the long term and cause more harm than good when undertaken without the right guidance," she added.For Tabu, Hema Malini is Bollywood's eternal beauty."Hands down, it's Hema Maliniji. She is the ultimate beauty and every time I meet her, I cannot stop staring. Her skin is always glowing," she said.Sharing her take on skincare beauty treatments, Tabu said: "I don't enjoy facials or chemical body scrubs. I prefer making my own body scrubs. I use sea salt and petroleum jelly as a pre-bath exfoliator."