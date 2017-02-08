Confirmed: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Work In Zoya Akhtar's next

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are going to play the lead roles in Zoya Akhtar’s next film which is based on Mumbai’s underground rapping scene.

The announcement was made on Excel Entertainment’s official twitter page on Wednesday morning.

Zoya, had earlier mentioned in an interview that she was going to make a film on Mumbai street rappers who live in ghettos and chawls. The story is reportedly based on rapper Naved Sheikh a.k.a. Naezy’s life. While there were talks about who would play the rapper on screen, names of Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor have done the rounds before.

Ranveer has previously worked with Zoya Akhtar in Dil Dhadakne Do which was the director’s last film. While the actor has worked with Alia in various advertisements, it is for the first time that they would work in feature film together.