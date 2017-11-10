Confirmed! Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai are All Set to Clash at the Box Office on Eid 2018
Given that both films are much talked about, it is likely to be quite a clash.
Image Courtesy: Yogesh Shah
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan's Race 3 and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming film Fanney Khan will clash at the box office on Eid-ul-Fitr next June.
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza shared the film's clapboard on Thursday night and captioned it: "The biggest race of my life begins. 'Race 3' begins.
A tweet from Fanney Khan co-producer KriArj Entertainment's page read: "Yeh Eid 'Fanney Khan' ke saath! 15th June, 2018. Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao."
Salman on Friday shared a photograph of the entire Race 3 team on the micro-blogging website, and drew attention towards "how hot, cool, sweet, charming and sexy" Ramesh Taurani looks.
Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.
On the other hand, Fanney Khan, a musical comedy film, is being directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.
It is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film "Everybody's Famous!".
Yeh Eid #FanneyKhan ke saath! 15th June, 2018. @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @RakeyshOmMehra @ROMPPictures @TSeries @RajkummarRao— KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) November 10, 2017
