Confirmed! Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai are All Set to Clash at the Box Office on Eid 2018

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

: Superstar Salman Khan's Race 3 and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming film Fanney Khan will clash at the box office on Eid-ul-Fitr next June.Race 3 director Remo D'Souza shared the film's clapboard on Thursday night and captioned it: "The biggest race of my life begins. 'Race 3' begins.A tweet from Fanney Khan co-producer KriArj Entertainment's page read: "Yeh Eid 'Fanney Khan' ke saath! 15th June, 2018. Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao."Given that both films are much talked about, it is likely to be quite a clash.Salman on Friday shared a photograph of the entire Race 3 team on the micro-blogging website, and drew attention towards "how hot, cool, sweet, charming and sexy" Ramesh Taurani looks.Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.On the other hand, Fanney Khan, a musical comedy film, is being directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.It is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film "Everybody's Famous!".