1-min read

Confirmed! Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai are All Set to Clash at the Box Office on Eid 2018

Given that both films are much talked about, it is likely to be quite a clash.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2017, 2:41 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogesh Shah
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan's Race 3 and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming film Fanney Khan will clash at the box office on Eid-ul-Fitr next June.

Race 3 director Remo D'Souza shared the film's clapboard on Thursday night and captioned it: "The biggest race of my life begins. 'Race 3' begins.

A tweet from Fanney Khan co-producer KriArj Entertainment's page read: "Yeh Eid 'Fanney Khan' ke saath! 15th June, 2018. Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao."




Salman on Friday shared a photograph of the entire Race 3 team on the micro-blogging website, and drew attention towards "how hot, cool, sweet, charming and sexy" Ramesh Taurani looks.




Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.

On the other hand, Fanney Khan, a musical comedy film, is being directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.

It is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film "Everybody's Famous!".
