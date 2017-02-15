  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Contrary to Rumours, Shah Rukh Khan Is Not Part of Baahubali: The Conclusion

News18.com

First published: February 15, 2017, 1:14 PM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Contrary to Rumours, Shah Rukh Khan Is Not Part of Baahubali: The Conclusion
(Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the film's makers have said.

According to reports, Shah Rukh had been roped in to play a cameo in the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.

"We would have loved to have SRK in our movie! Who wouldn't? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true! Baahubali 2'," read a post on the official Twitter page of the film on Tuesday.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of Baahubali: The Beginning. The film features Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.