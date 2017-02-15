Contrary to Rumours, Shah Rukh Khan Is Not Part of Baahubali: The Conclusion

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the film's makers have said.

According to reports, Shah Rukh had been roped in to play a cameo in the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.

"We would have loved to have SRK in our movie! Who wouldn't? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true! Baahubali 2'," read a post on the official Twitter page of the film on Tuesday.

We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn't ? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 14, 2017

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of Baahubali: The Beginning. The film features Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.