Contrary to Rumours, Shah Rukh Khan Is Not Part of Baahubali: The Conclusion
(Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the film's makers have said.
According to reports, Shah Rukh had been roped in to play a cameo in the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.
"We would have loved to have SRK in our movie! Who wouldn't? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true! Baahubali 2'," read a post on the official Twitter page of the film on Tuesday.
We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn't ? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 14, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of Baahubali: The Beginning. The film features Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.
