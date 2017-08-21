Contribute For Bihar Flood Relief: Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Monday urged people to contribute towards the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the devastating floods.The actor was present at a promotional event for his next film "Secret Superstar".Aamir said: "See, we have no hand in natural calamities. But what we can do is we can help and contribute for the betterment of the situation. I request all the citizens of our country ... please contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Bihar so that our government also can do their work for the betterment of the situation."