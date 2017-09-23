Cooking Is A Stress Buster: Sakshi Tanwar

: Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who is seen hosting food show Tyohaar Ki Thaali, says cooking is a therapeutic experience as well a stress buster for her.The actress got passionate towards cooking after she got associated with the EPIC channel show."Cooking is a very physical process. But as all your senses are involved because you are watching something, listening to sounds that otherwise we miss out on, the various fragrances, the spices and the aroma-- everything is so relaxing," said Sakshi."It totally absorbs you. It is amazing how therapeutic it is. Despite being tiring physically, it (shooting for the show) used to be so relaxing," she added.The actress known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achche Lagte Hain and Dangal added: "To be able to get the same taste that you are supposed to is so nice...If you slow down your day to day routine and find little time to absorb these things like the colours and the aroma of food then it can be so relaxing. It definitely is a stress buster."At the moment, Sakshi is looking forward to sharing the kitchen in the show with chef Ranveer Brar for a Dusshera special episode. It will go on air on Monday.Talking about the episode, Sakshi said: "I really look forward to all the episodes where there are guests. I bully them into making (food). I took lots of tips from Ranveer."