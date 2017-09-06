GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Couldn't Be More Proud: Richa Chadha tells Ali Fazal

Actress Richa Chadha who is reportedly dating Ali Fazal over a year was in Venice. She was there for the world premiere of Ali Fazal's foreign film Victoria & Abdul, which also features international actor Judi Dench.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2017, 2:27 PM IST
Image: Richa Chadha's team
Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha chose the Instagram route to acknowledge in a way that she was in Venice to be with Ali Fazal, whom she is reportedly dating over a year.

"Couldn't be more proud! Ali Fazal! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film," Richa posted on the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday.
Credit: @Richa Chadha

Ali was in Venice for the world premiere of his foreign film Victoria & Abdul, which features him with international actor Judi Dench.

Richa has put out a selfie, wherein she and Ali are seen smiling away, while Hollywood actress Judi Dench too can be spotted in the frame. The Bholi Punjaban of Fukrey wore a golden dress for the event, where Ali was suited and booted in black.
Credit: @Richa Chadha

Richa has been making the most of her time in Venice. A travel enthusiast, she even took a boat ride to enjoy the surroundings.
