Couldn't Be More Proud: Richa Chadha tells Ali Fazal

Actress Richa Chadha chose the Instagram route to acknowledge in a way that she was in Venice to be with Ali Fazal, whom she is reportedly dating over a year."Couldn't be more proud! Ali Fazal! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film," Richa posted on the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday.Credit: @ Richa Chadha Ali was in Venice for the world premiere of his foreign film Victoria & Abdul, which features him with international actor Judi Dench.Richa has put out a selfie, wherein she and Ali are seen smiling away, while Hollywood actress Judi Dench too can be spotted in the frame. The Bholi Punjaban of Fukrey wore a golden dress for the event, where Ali was suited and booted in black.Credit: @ Richa Chadha Richa has been making the most of her time in Venice. A travel enthusiast, she even took a boat ride to enjoy the surroundings.