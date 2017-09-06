Couldn't Be More Proud: Richa Chadha tells Ali Fazal
Actress Richa Chadha who is reportedly dating Ali Fazal over a year was in Venice. She was there for the world premiere of Ali Fazal's foreign film Victoria & Abdul, which also features international actor Judi Dench.
Image: Richa Chadha's team
Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha chose the Instagram route to acknowledge in a way that she was in Venice to be with Ali Fazal, whom she is reportedly dating over a year.
"Couldn't be more proud! Ali Fazal! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film," Richa posted on the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday.
Credit: @Richa Chadha
Ali was in Venice for the world premiere of his foreign film Victoria & Abdul, which features him with international actor Judi Dench.
Richa has put out a selfie, wherein she and Ali are seen smiling away, while Hollywood actress Judi Dench too can be spotted in the frame. The Bholi Punjaban of Fukrey wore a golden dress for the event, where Ali was suited and booted in black.
Credit: @Richa Chadha
Richa has been making the most of her time in Venice. A travel enthusiast, she even took a boat ride to enjoy the surroundings.
"Couldn't be more proud! Ali Fazal! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film," Richa posted on the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday.
Credit: @Richa Chadha
Ali was in Venice for the world premiere of his foreign film Victoria & Abdul, which features him with international actor Judi Dench.
Richa has put out a selfie, wherein she and Ali are seen smiling away, while Hollywood actress Judi Dench too can be spotted in the frame. The Bholi Punjaban of Fukrey wore a golden dress for the event, where Ali was suited and booted in black.
Credit: @Richa Chadha
Richa has been making the most of her time in Venice. A travel enthusiast, she even took a boat ride to enjoy the surroundings.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli & Boys Look to Seal Deal With T20I Win
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Why Debating Pahlaj Nihalani's Choices is a Big Fat Waste of Time Now
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- India vs Australia: BCCI Yet to Get ICC Approval for Guwahati T20I