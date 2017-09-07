Daddy Is Like a Pressure Cooker, Says Arjun Rampal
Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the movie is based on the life of Arun Gawli, a real-life Mumbai don.
Image: Youtube/ A still the trailer of Daddy
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal, who is geared up for the release of Daddy, says the film is like a pressure cooker as they faced a lot of pressure while shooting the film.
"Everyday, there was a pressure while shooting of the film. This film (Daddy) is like a pressure cooker because it's a tense subject. We had to take permissions and rights of a lot many people before making this film," Arjun said on Wednesday night at a special screening of the movie.
"This film has a huge cast and it is set in many different periods, so to bring authenticity in that part was a difficult task, but I am very happy with the end result," he said.
"It's the most difficult film that I have done. It's a tough character to play because it's a portrayal of a person who is living. So, I hope I've justified it and audience will like this film," Arjun added.
Ahluwalia said it's not a typical gangster film, but a movie on real characters.
"I'm really happy and proud of this film. I hope everybody loves it because it's a different film. It is not a typical gangster movie. It's a real film of real character.
"From the initial response which I received, I am really happy with it as it has been so good right from the trailer release," he added.
Arjun, who has also co-written, said he is confident that the audience won't be disappointed.
The movie, which also features south Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh, is releasing on Friday.
