GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Daddy Movie Review LIVE: Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli Is in Top Form, Delivers a Restrained Act

News18.com | September 8, 2017, 2:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Ashim Ahluwalia, known for his National Award winning film Miss Lovely, makes a comeback on the big screen with his much-anticipated film Daddy today. The film, starring Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in key roles, has garnered attention ever since its trailer was released. Arjun Rampal is also the producer of the film.

News18.com's Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) is reviewing the movie live from inside the theatre and finds Arjun Rampal to be in top form. Follow live updates here.
Sep 8, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
Interval
 

Sep 8, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

Measuring Arjun Rampal's performance as Arun Gawli

Sep 8, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Daddy is set in the 1970s-1990s Bombay, when the underworld called the shots the city.

Sep 8, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

Throughout the late 1980s and the 1990s, Arun Gawli and his gang were involved in a power struggle in Mumbai with Dawood Ibrahim.

Sep 8, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
The other don makes an entry.

Sep 8, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

15 minutes into the movie...
 

Sep 8, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

The real and the reel - Arun Gawli and Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli

Sep 8, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Will the makers play it safe? Or will they unravel the web of the underworld, politicians and the police? Our hunch says it will be the former. Follow this live review to know.

Sep 8, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Daddy's screening is about to begin. At the end of it, we will know how well actor-producer Arjun Rampal and director Ashim Ahluwalia have handled the underworld-to-politics tale of Arun Gawli.

Sep 8, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Photo from outside the theatre screening the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (Photo: Kriti Tulsiani)

Sep 8, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Photo from outside the theatre screening the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (Photo: Kriti Tulsiani)

Sep 8, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Photo from outside the theatre screening the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (Photo: Kriti Tulsiani)

Sep 8, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Watch: The making of the BRA (Babu, Rama and Arun) Gang

Sep 8, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
News18.com's Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) is live tweeting the review of Daddy from inside the theatre. 

Sep 8, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Considering that a biopic titled 'Daagdi Chaawl', in which Makrand Deshpande played the role of Arun Gawli, has already been made in Marathi, it'll be interesting to see what Bollywood makes of Gawli's life. While many are expecting the film to be Rampal's career best, others are awaiting the sensational pieces of information helmed together.

Sep 8, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
Daddy poster

Sep 8, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

Daddy is based on the life story of a Mumbai gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli, the film delineates his rise and fall. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film also sheds light on how youngsters were drawn into the underworld in large numbers during the time of crisis in the 1970s. Set in Dagdi Chawl, the film also promises to recreate the intertwined fates of the underworld-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and the police inspector who has an agenda of his own.

Sep 8, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Ashim Ahluwalia on Arjun Rampal: "Arjun came to me with the story and asked me if I can direct the film, knowing the story, I had no reason to say no.. as a filmmaker, my approach towards a story is realistic. Perhaps that is what Arjun wanted as a producer, to tell the story in a realistic manner,"

Sep 8, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Director Ashim Ahluwalia: "Gawli has grown up seeing how other boys of his age started smuggling liquor etc. but he was different, very connected with his people of his chawl which was a big part of its growth, as a 'daddy' of Dagdi Chawl and as a politician, whereas Dawood came from a middle-class family."

Sep 8, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Director Ashim Ahluwalia: "However, he couldn't get away with his crime, so I am sure none of the youngsters would want to be or act like Gawli. So I am not worried about sending out any wrong message through this film."

Sep 8, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Director Ashim Ahluwalia: "It is difficult for people to believe that he can be a murderer or can be involved in criminal activity... neither his appearance, nor his behaviour is evidence of that. If you meet him, you cannot match up to his nice humble personality and his criminal activity. He is mysterious."

Sep 8, 2017 11:29 am (IST)
Director Ashim Ahluwalia, on the film: "I was very clear in my head that I am making a film on a real-life character where my aim was not to make him a hero.I wanted to tell the story from perspectives of people who were related to him, his wife, his colleagues, his opponents... When you watch the film, you will understand that how people have different opinion on him; he was the hero for some, criminal for the others."
Sep 8, 2017 11:23 am (IST)
Watch the trailer of Daddy

Sep 8, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

This is how Daddy's publicity material describes the film:

"From the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai comes the sensational true story of Arun Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared gangsters. Today he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry criminal for some and the respected 'Daddy' or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to. Daddy follows the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and a frustrated Police inspector with a secret history of his own. An unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld."

Sep 8, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Arun Gawli, now a politician, is a former gangster who operated from Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla. The Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy is based on the life and times of the don. Gawli is also known as Daddy and hence the title of the movie.

  • 06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    170/7
    20.0 overs
    		 174/3
    19.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    305/10
    113.2 overs
    		 377/10
    119.5 overs
    Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    238/10
    49.4 overs
    		 239/4
    46.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    375/5
    50.0 overs
    		 207/10
    42.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    217/9
    50.0 overs
    		 218/4
    45.1 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES