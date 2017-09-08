Daddy Movie Review LIVE: Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli Is in Top Form, Delivers a Restrained Act

Sep 8, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

Daddy is based on the life story of a Mumbai gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli, the film delineates his rise and fall. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film also sheds light on how youngsters were drawn into the underworld in large numbers during the time of crisis in the 1970s. Set in Dagdi Chawl, the film also promises to recreate the intertwined fates of the underworld-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and the police inspector who has an agenda of his own.