Daddy Movie Review LIVE: Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli in Top Form but Film Fails to Rise Above Its Flaws

News18.com | September 8, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
Event Highlights

Ashim Ahluwalia, known for his National Award winning film Miss Lovely, makes a comeback on the big screen with his much-anticipated film Daddy today. The film, starring Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in key roles, has garnered attention ever since its trailer was released. Arjun Rampal is also the producer of the film.

News18.com's Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) live reviewed the movie live from inside the theatre. She finds Arjun Rampal in top form but the narrative not up to the mark and thinks Daddy fails to rise above its flaws.
Sep 8, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

That's all folks!

Sep 8, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

The narration somehow fails to connect

Sep 8, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
Interval
 

Sep 8, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

Measuring Arjun Rampal's performance as Arun Gawli

Sep 8, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Daddy is set in the 1970s-1990s Bombay, when the underworld called the shots the city.

Sep 8, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

Throughout the late 1980s and the 1990s, Arun Gawli and his gang were involved in a power struggle in Mumbai with Dawood Ibrahim.

Sep 8, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
The other don makes an entry.

Sep 8, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

15 minutes into the movie...
 

Sep 8, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

The real and the reel - Arun Gawli and Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli

Sep 8, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Will the makers play it safe? Or will they unravel the web of the underworld, politicians and the police? Our hunch says it will be the former. Follow this live review to know.

Sep 8, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Daddy's screening is about to begin. At the end of it, we will know how well actor-producer Arjun Rampal and director Ashim Ahluwalia have handled the underworld-to-politics tale of Arun Gawli.

Sep 8, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Photo from outside the theatre screening the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (Photo: Kriti Tulsiani)

Sep 8, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Photo from outside the theatre screening the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (Photo: Kriti Tulsiani)

Sep 8, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Photo from outside the theatre screening the Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy (Photo: Kriti Tulsiani)

Sep 8, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Watch: The making of the BRA (Babu, Rama and Arun) Gang

Sep 8, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
News18.com's Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) is live tweeting the review of Daddy from inside the theatre. 

Sep 8, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Considering that a biopic titled 'Daagdi Chaawl', in which Makrand Deshpande played the role of Arun Gawli, has already been made in Marathi, it'll be interesting to see what Bollywood makes of Gawli's life. While many are expecting the film to be Rampal's career best, others are awaiting the sensational pieces of information helmed together.

Sep 8, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
Daddy poster

Sep 8, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

Daddy is based on the life story of a Mumbai gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli, the film delineates his rise and fall. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film also sheds light on how youngsters were drawn into the underworld in large numbers during the time of crisis in the 1970s. Set in Dagdi Chawl, the film also promises to recreate the intertwined fates of the underworld-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and the police inspector who has an agenda of his own.

Sep 8, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Ashim Ahluwalia on Arjun Rampal: "Arjun came to me with the story and asked me if I can direct the film, knowing the story, I had no reason to say no.. as a filmmaker, my approach towards a story is realistic. Perhaps that is what Arjun wanted as a producer, to tell the story in a realistic manner,"

Sep 8, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Director Ashim Ahluwalia: "Gawli has grown up seeing how other boys of his age started smuggling liquor etc. but he was different, very connected with his people of his chawl which was a big part of its growth, as a 'daddy' of Dagdi Chawl and as a politician, whereas Dawood came from a middle-class family."

Sep 8, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Director Ashim Ahluwalia: "However, he couldn't get away with his crime, so I am sure none of the youngsters would want to be or act like Gawli. So I am not worried about sending out any wrong message through this film."

