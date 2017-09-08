Daddy Movie Review LIVE: Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli in Top Form but Film Fails to Rise Above Its Flaws

That's all folks!
Thank you for staying with us throughout the tweet review of #Daddy. Stay tuned for more movie updates. @News18Movies— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
#Daddy, in totality, might be a brave and unconventional attempt but it fails to rise above its flaws.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Arjun Rampal shines despite all the shortcomings. His restrained expressions, words and stares take away the cake. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
#Daddy poeticizes Arun Gawli and this gangster-poetry only intrigues in parts.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
The narration somehow fails to connect
We see Arun Gawli as the people around him see him via a series of flashbacks but the narrative, somehow, fails to connect. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
While Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat seem perfect fit for their parts, it's the character Maqsood's casting that's debatable. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
#ArjunRampal holds his own through gunshots, ruthless killings, fist fights and verbal spats but not for once you fear his Gawli. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
There's a lot in the first half that remains underdeveloped. Hoping for a fetching second half. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
It's half time. Despite a lot of intriguing points, #Daddy is failing to delve deeper. Little detailing would have helped perhaps.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Measuring Arjun Rampal's performance as Arun Gawli
Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli is in top form, delivering a restrained act with just the right Marathi accent. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Daddy is set in the 1970s-1990s Bombay, when the underworld called the shots the city.
There's a certain retro vibe (and sepia-toned filters) that the makers have put in place to recreate the Bombay of 70-80s. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
The actor playing Maqsood bhai (probably mirroring Dawood) will take you in for a surprise. #Daddy— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Quite interestingly, #Daddy follows a non-linear narrative and oscillates back and forth in time develop the story.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
15 minutes into the movie...
15 minutes into #Daddy and we see the beginning of Arun Gulab Gawli's transformation from a Dagdi Chawl boy to a gangster.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Will Arun Gawli be Arjun Rampal's career-defining role? Will #Daddy be a film worth remembering? Let's find out.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Tweet review of Arjun Rampal-starrer #Daddy to start in a bit. Stay tuned.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) September 8, 2017
Considering that a biopic titled 'Daagdi Chaawl', in which Makrand Deshpande played the role of Arun Gawli, has already been made in Marathi, it'll be interesting to see what Bollywood makes of Gawli's life. While many are expecting the film to be Rampal's career best, others are awaiting the sensational pieces of information helmed together.
Daddy is based on the life story of a Mumbai gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli, the film delineates his rise and fall. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film also sheds light on how youngsters were drawn into the underworld in large numbers during the time of crisis in the 1970s. Set in Dagdi Chawl, the film also promises to recreate the intertwined fates of the underworld-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and the police inspector who has an agenda of his own.
Ashim Ahluwalia on Arjun Rampal: "Arjun came to me with the story and asked me if I can direct the film, knowing the story, I had no reason to say no.. as a filmmaker, my approach towards a story is realistic. Perhaps that is what Arjun wanted as a producer, to tell the story in a realistic manner,"
Director Ashim Ahluwalia: "Gawli has grown up seeing how other boys of his age started smuggling liquor etc. but he was different, very connected with his people of his chawl which was a big part of its growth, as a 'daddy' of Dagdi Chawl and as a politician, whereas Dawood came from a middle-class family."
