Daddy Movie Review LIVE: Will Arun Gawli be Arjun Rampal's Career-Defining Role?

Ashim Ahluwalia, known for his National Award winning film Miss Lovely, makes a comeback on the big screen with his much-anticipated film Daddy today. The film, starring Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in key roles, has garnered attention ever since its trailer was released.



Based on the life story of a Mumbai gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli, the film delineates his rise and fall. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film also sheds light on how youngsters were drawn into the underworld in large numbers during the time of crisis in the 1970s. Set in Dagdi Chawl, the film also promises to recreate the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and the police inspector who has an agenda of his own.



Considering that a biopic titled Daagdi Chaawl has already been made in Marathi, it'll be interesting to see what Bollywood makes of Gawli's life. While many are expecting the film to be Rampal's career best, others are awaiting the sensational pieces of information helmed together.



Will Daddy give an interesting insight into the underworld dynamics? Will Arjun Rampal deliver a memorable performance in the shoes of Arun Gawli? Will Ashim Ahluwalia etch a film worth remembering? News18.com's Kriti Tulsiani will be reviewing the movie live from inside the theatre. Stay tuned.











Sep 8, 2017 10:49 am (IST) This is how Daddy's publicity material describes the film: "From the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai comes the sensational true story of Arun Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared gangsters. Today he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry criminal for some and the respected 'Daddy' or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to. Daddy follows the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and a frustrated Police inspector with a secret history of his own. An unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld."