Daisy Shah Was Approached For Race 3

Actor Daisy Shah has revealed she was approached for Race 3 a few years ago but stopped short of confirming if she would be a part of the film.The actress, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho, said she was in talks with the makers way back in 2014."When Jai Ho had released Ramesh Taurani (producer) did speak to me about the film but after that, there was no talk. The talks happened in 2014 and the makers were working on the script, director were not locked," Daisy said."I have not signed the film on dotted line (yet) but we did have verbal communication. Let's not comment on whether I am doing the film or not as it is unethical on my part to talk about it. Producers will make the announcement," she added.Salman, 51, has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in the action-thriller.Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, but according to the reports, choreographer-director Remo D' Souza has been roped into helm the third movie. No formal announcements have been made yet.