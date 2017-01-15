Dakota Johnson Wants To Explore Bisexuality After Split

Los Angeles: Actress Dakota Johnson, who split from model-singer Matthew Hitt last year, says she is now planning to explore bisexuality.

Johnson, who is gearing up for the release of her latest film Fifty Shades Darker, has graced the cover of Vogue magazine for its February issue.

Asked about her split, Johnson said: "S**t happens."

She further opened up and said: "I think I'm a little bit heartbroken all the time, even when I'm in a happy relationship. I don't do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt."

Then she quipped: "Can we say that I'm taking this time to explore my bisexuality? Or that I have given myself to the Lord following the release of my sexually explicit trifecta of films?"