Dalljeet Kaur's New Show Maa Shakti to Begin From Navrartri

Power of a woman is personified in my new project... #somethingnew #womanpower A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR (@kaurdalljiet) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

This feeling ... when u r walking on an unknown path .... butterflies in my stomach .... overnight there is sooooo much response .... ooooooooo i better do it right hehe... A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR (@kaurdalljiet) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

Dalljiet Kaur, the gorgeous Manjari from Kaala Teeka has surprised her fans with her stunning makeover from being overweight to her fittest best till date. The actor is looking all the more beautiful with her poignant looks and is prepping up to hit the small screen as Maa Shakti on the onset of first Navratri tomorrow i.e. September 21.Dalljiet will essay the character of Maa Shakti and the show will be aired from tomorrow.Dalljiet is quite satisfied with the character she’s portraying on screen. The actor shared a photograph of herself dressed in her on-screen character on her official Instagram account and captioned it, “Power of a woman is personified in my new project... #somethingnew #womanpower”Her Instagram post garnered a huge response from her fans with over 21K likes and a plethora of encouraging comments that the lady was overwhelmed with the love and expectations and posted another pic with the caption, “This feeling ... when u r walking on an unknown path .... butterflies in my stomach .... overnight there is sooooo much response .... ooooooooo i better do it right hehe...”The show will have 28 episodes depicting Maa Durga’s creation, legendary stories around Maa Durga and of course, the death of Mahishahasura that narrates the power of Shakti or woman over evil.“This is my first mythological and I am very excited. We are shooting in Gujarat. I have got my son Jaydon here with me. He is missing school, I am taking a risk but this role is very special for me. This is a character for my soul. I am so happy to see the interest in the news. The response by fans has been very good.” Kaur stated in a recent interview.The actor further added, “I am a non-vegtarian but I have decided to abstain from non-veg till I am doing this show. The writing is excellent. Every dialogue gives me the goose-bumps. There is so much in the character of Shakti/Durga, that it is great for an artist. I have been reading on the various myths and tales surrounding her. Young people love Dandiya and Garba but they should know what is the tale behind the existence of Durga. As a woman, it is about having the fighting spirit and lot more. She is a mother, she is a destroyer. When a mother turns destroyer, God save the world.”The lady is absolutely right and it will be a great watch for fans across India to see Maa Durga on screen beginning from the Navratras.