Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak Bags 1.75 Crores Deal for Navratri 2017

The most loved celebrity artist of Navratras - Falguni Pathak has reportedly bagged a deal of 1.75 crores for the upcoming Navratras that commence from September 21 2017, next month. The nine-day festival is celebrated in large crowds playing dandiya and basking in the blessings of Ma Durga. Falguni – referred as the uncrowned Dandiya Queen of Navratras is the most sought after name in the Hindi music fraternity. Given the popularity Falguni rejoices, her Dandiya nights are jam-packed and cheered by masses. Although there’s no confirmation from Falguni Pathak or her team, rumor has it that she will be paid 19.44 Lakh for every night she’ll set the dandiyas rolling in Borivali, Mumbai this year.Falguni has a huge fan following and organizers every year pay over a Crore to the singer for attracting crowds to her Dandiya fests in Mumbai and across the country. Falguni was paid 1 Crore for the first time, 8 years back in the year 2009 which went upto 2 Crores in 2013. There has been a fluctuation in her fee over the last decade however Falguni Pathak enjoys unquestioned fan-following, love and glory.The Navratras 2017 Dandiya Event with Falguni Pathak is organized by Ruparel Realty. When asked about the details of the programme and schedule, a Ruparel Realty representative said, "We will be holding a press conference with all details soon."Borivali is said to be one of the major dandiya hubs of Mumbai and people from all spaces help facilitate the progression of such cultural events in Mumbai. Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament, has also aided in roping in the singer for the dandiya festival 2017. "Dandiya will take place in Borivali, I am not involved in the organisation but being a cultural event I help them in ways possible." said Gopal Shetty.