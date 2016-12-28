Dangal: Aamir Khan Starrer to Get Special Screenings Across Haryana

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will screen Aamir Khan's hit film Dangal at a film festival to be organised across the state as part of the state's golden jubilee celebrations, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

"A film festival would be organised in Haryana during the Swarna Jayanti Year where Dangal movie would be screened at different places all over the state," Khattar, who watched the movie at a special screening with superstar Aamir Khan in New Delhi on Monday evening, said.

Khattar said that a movie like Dangal not only helped in promoting traditional sports like wrestling but also serves as an inspiration to people, particularly girls.

"An impressive effort has been made in the movie to showcase the struggle waged by the daughters of Haryana and their father. The dialogues in Haryanvi dialect have instantly drawn people to the movie," Khattar said, adding that the film also highlighted the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat last year.

The Haryana government had, on Sunday, announced that Dangal would be tax-free in the state.

"The exemption has been given keeping in view the promotion of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme and promotion of wrestling in the movie," Khattar said earlier.

Dangal features Aamir, who is portraying the role of former national level wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who belongs to Balali village in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

The movie is about Phogat's efforts in breaking social barriers and encouraging his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, to enter the male-dominated world of wrestling and win laurels at the international level.