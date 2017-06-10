GET APP News18 APP
Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Meets With Car Accident, Escapes Unhurt

PTI

Updated: June 10, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Zaira Wasim

Srinagar: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim escaped unhurt after her car met with an accident in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

The 16-year-old actress was travelling with her friend when the accident took place on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake late Friday night, they said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the vehicle was moving at a high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle. The car jumped over the footpath and hit the parapet along the lake.

The car, according to some reports, belonged to a local politician, police said.

The police said since there were no reports of injuries or damage to public property, no case has been registered in the matter.

Zaira shot to fame with her portrayal of younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal.

First Published: June 10, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
