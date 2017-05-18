DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Dangal Ahead of Guardians of The Galaxy, King Arthur At Chinese Box Office
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Dangal.
Beijing Aamir Khan's Dangal rocketed to top spot in China with a box office collection of USD 72 million in two weeks, making it the first Indian film to win the top slot against Hollywood movies.
The film, on a man's dream of turning his daughters into wrestlers, has earned more than 487 million yuan (about USD 72 million) since its release on May 5, becoming the highest- grossing Indian movie in China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Disney and Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 landed at the second place for the week, taking in 213 million yuan. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword took third place, earning 36 million yuan.
At the fourth place was Hong Kong-based crime movie Shock Wave, generating 28 million yuan.
Rounding out the top five was domestic action film Dealer Healer, which grossed 28 million yuan.
Dangal was a massive success at a time when India-China relations faced turbulence over a host of issues. India has skipped China's high-profile Belt and Road Forum attended by 29 heads of state and governments.
