X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Dangal All Set To Beat Baahubali 2 At The Box Office, Earns 1523 Cr Worldwide

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 11:15 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion are neck and neck at the box office. The two films have created and broken records in their own might. And this time, quite surprisingly, it seems Dangal will leave behind Baahubali 2 with its mammoth of earnings.

Dangal released in China 19 days ago and ever since then the film has earned over 753 crores from just Chinese theaters. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the total box-office collection of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed over 1,523 crores.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus' worldwide box office earnings is around 1,565 crores. While Baahubali 2 is expected to reach the 1600-crore mark at maximum, the pace with which Dangal is moving, it can break the record any day now.

An important fact to be taken into consideration is that Baahubali 2 will only release in China in July and the earnings then can change the box office game completely. "#EStars which is distributin #Dangal in #China will release #Baahubali2TheConclusion in July.. Hoping for a much better run than #Baahubali," he wrote.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 11:15 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.