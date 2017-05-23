DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Dangal All Set To Beat Baahubali 2 At The Box Office, Earns 1523 Cr Worldwide
Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion are neck and neck at the box office. The two films have created and broken records in their own might. And this time, quite surprisingly, it seems Dangal will leave behind Baahubali 2 with its mammoth of earnings.
Dangal released in China 19 days ago and ever since then the film has earned over 753 crores from just Chinese theaters. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the total box-office collection of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed over 1,523 crores.
#Dangal @ WW BO (Till May 22nd, 2017):#China - ₹ 753 Crs#Taiwan - ₹ 26 Crs
RoW - ₹ 744 Crs
Total - ₹ 1,523 Crs
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 23, 2017
Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus' worldwide box office earnings is around 1,565 crores. While Baahubali 2 is expected to reach the 1600-crore mark at maximum, the pace with which Dangal is moving, it can break the record any day now.
WW BO:
Till May 21st, 2017#Baahubali2 - ₹ 1,565 Crs #Dangal - ₹ 1,501 Crs
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2017
#Baahubali2 's 24 Days WW BO: #India:
Nett : ₹ 988 Cr
Gross : ₹ 1,275 Cr
Overseas:
Gross : ₹ 290 Cr
Total: ₹ 1,565 Crs
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2017
An important fact to be taken into consideration is that Baahubali 2 will only release in China in July and the earnings then can change the box office game completely. "#EStars which is distributin #Dangal in #China will release #Baahubali2TheConclusion in July.. Hoping for a much better run than #Baahubali," he wrote.
#EStars which is distributin #Dangal in #China will release #Baahubali2TheConclusion in July.. Hoping for a much better run than #Baahubali
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2017
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Sonam Kapoor Takes The Plunge In A Dreamy Gold Gown On Cannes Red Carpet
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Aaradhaya Steals the Thunder From Mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2017