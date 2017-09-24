Dangal Becomes Highest Grossing Bollywood Film In Hong Kong

: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khans sports drama film Dangal is continuing its victory march at the box office worldwide and has become the highest grossing Bollywood film in Hong Kong with a collection of 23.45 million Hong Kong dollars.As confirmed by the film's spokesperson, Dangal has crossed the lifetime collection of Aamir's 2009 film 3 Idiots, which minted 23.41 million Kong Kong dollars in the country."The film released in 46 screens in Hong Kong and Macau which is four times more than the regular screen count for a Hindi mainstream release," said Amrita Pandey, Vice President - Studios, Disney India."The local audience's overwhelming response reaffirms that an inspiring story backed by the right team, distribution planning, superior storytelling with such strong performances -- can win hearts and transcend boundaries, and Dangal exemplifies that," Pandey added.The film has been backed by Disney India and Aamir Khan Production.Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, the film also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.Dangal currently has an overseas total of $217.17 million and worldwide collection of $297.68 million (including India).