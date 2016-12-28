Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama, Dangal has been lapping up good reviews from across the world. Not just in India but Aamir Khan’s latest film is being lauded overseas as well. The film earned a whopping Rs 100 crore within first three days of its release and now it is racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark.

Till Tuesday Aamir’s film has earned 155.53 crore making it the second highest grossing film of the year. The highest grossing film this year has been Sultan but with with New Year weekend ahead, trade pundits are predicting that Khan’s film will soon cross the 300 crore mark.

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: ₹ 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016

So far, Salman Khan’s Sultan is the only film that has crossed Rs 300 crore mark this year. Meanwhile Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story earned 133.04 crores making it the third highest grossing film of the year.

But with Dangal raking in all the money this holiday season, it would be interesting to see if it crosses Sultan’s collection and becomes the highest grossing film of the year. More importantly will Dangal become the highest grossing film of all time, overtaking PK’s collection as well? Guess we will have to wait and watch.