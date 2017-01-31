Dangal Crosses Rs 385 Crore in India, Aamir Khan Feels 'Touched'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose sports drama film Dangal is running successfully in theatres and has raked in over Rs 385 crore at the box office, says he is "touched and humbled" by the films success.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal collected Rs 1.19 crore in its sixth weekend, thus taking its cumulative total to Rs 385.06 crore, said a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

The film released on December 23.

"I am touched and humbled by the warmth and love that our film has got. The reaction to Dangal has been very moving," Aamir said in a statement.

"As a creative person, I am infused with enthusiasm and encouragement! This kind of support and love gives me so much strength to always follow my creative instincts," he added.

The movie portrays an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers.

Apart from Aamir, the film also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.