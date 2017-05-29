Dangal DVD Review: Relive the Film's Glory With Special Featurette

A historical milestone in Indian cinema, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is now out on DVD. The wrestler drama managed to collect as much acclaim and love as the money it continues to rake in the world over. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari the film stars Aamir Khan as wrestler Mahavir Phogat and newcomers Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra as his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively.

The DVD is out in a two-disc edition, while one contains the main feature film the other has special featurettes from the making of the film. Also enclosed is a leaflet of iconic moments from the film. Aamir Khan’s transformative weight gain and weight loss journey are detailed in the Fat to Fit special.

The Making of the Phogat girls follows the wrestling training of the girls Fatima, Sanya, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, while Aamir’s tryst with the sport is detailed in a separate featurette. The perspective of Sakshi Talwar who made an impact as Aamir’s wife in the film is also an interesting one because she was largely missing from the film’s promotions.

The main film has an audio description for the hearing impaired and the Blu-ray edition has filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s commentary so if you can afford it, that would be the better pick!