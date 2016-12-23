Dangal is Better Than Sultan: Salman Khan Heaps Praise for Aamir
Image: Posters of Dangal and Sultan.
Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film, Dangal has released and while the audience is still experiencing the saga, Bollywood celebrities are going gaga over this biographical saga.
Above all, Salman Khan who himself was associated with a wrestling based movie, Sultan, this year has declared Dangal to be the film of the here. Salman took to twitter to show his admiration and envy for Aamir. He wrote, "My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally !"
My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016
Salman is yet to see the film himself but trusts Aamir to save the best of the year for the end.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a story of a wrestler Mahavir Phogat (Aamir Khan) to goes against all odds to make his daughters the best wrestlers of the country. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar and marks the debut of Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra who play Phogat's daughter Geeta and Babita.
Recommended For You
- IND vs ENG 2016-17India vs England: Team India Series Report Card
- Film of the yearWhy Aamir Khan's Dangal Is an Important Film for a Country Like India
- ALBICELESTE ON TOPMessi's Argentina On Top of FIFA Rankings
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison