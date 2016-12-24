Dangal Leaked Online: Will It Affect The Film's Business?

In a quite shocking turn of events, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which was released on December 23, was leaked online on the release date itself. Leaked by a Pakistani user on social media, the video accumulated over 60 shares and 4 lakh views within 10 hours.

A source close to the film's team said they've taken down the link and added, "Piracy is a problem and everybody is fighting it. We've taken the link down." Would the box-office earnings of the film be affected The source added, "The leaked copy was available only for a night on social media, We're hopeful it won't bring down the numbers drastically".

Both UTV and team Dangal were unavailable for an official comment on the matter.

Being touted as the film of the year, Dangal has managed to fight demonetisation with a good opening on the first day itself. The film's box-office potential could have been hit hard by the after-effects of the Indian government's demonetisation move but it has been a respite for the industry. According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film's earnings over the weekend would increase as the word-of-mouth is working well.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher... Word of mouth is terrific... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is based on a true story and chronicles the empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling. The real life tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita, much to the disapproval of his whole village, has struck the right chords with the viewers.