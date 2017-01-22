»
Dangal Made Tax-Free in Madhya Pradesh

A still from Dangal.

Bhopal: Following the success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal on wrestling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to make the film tax-free and has announced plans to open a wrestling academy in the state.

According to posts on the official Twitter handle CMO Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said the state government has decided to open a wrestling academy to promote the sport.

He has also decided to make Dangal tax-free.

The movie, about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become champions in the sport, has had a successful run since its release on December 23. The movie has earned over Rs 375 crore -- becoming Hindi cinema's highest grosser at the Indian box office.

