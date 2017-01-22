Dangal Made Tax-Free in Madhya Pradesh
A still from Dangal.
Bhopal: Following the success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal on wrestling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to make the film tax-free and has announced plans to open a wrestling academy in the state.
According to posts on the official Twitter handle CMO Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said the state government has decided to open a wrestling academy to promote the sport.
He has also decided to make Dangal tax-free.
The movie, about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become champions in the sport, has had a successful run since its release on December 23. The movie has earned over Rs 375 crore -- becoming Hindi cinema's highest grosser at the Indian box office.
Recommended For You
- Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: 4th ODI at SCG
- Alia-Sidharth Look Smitten as They Arrive For a Wedding Reception Together
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa Gets Evicted From The House
- Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Outlasts Zverev in Titanic Battle
- Wayne Rooney Breaks Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Scoring Record