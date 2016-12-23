Dangal Movie Review: Aamir Khan Starrer Is A Winner All The Way

If done right, biopics can make you feel you know a popular or a lesser known individual really well, even as it help its creators and actors win multiple awards . But if they are done wrong, they can make you lose your cool and scream at the screen. When the trailer of Aamir Khan’s Dangal was released, most of us were convinced that the film’s director Nitesh Tiwari had perfectly roped in the star as Mahavir Singh Phogat, the head of the only family of female wrestlers from Haryana, including the medal-winning Geeta and Babita.

Dangal is a story of earnestness, diligence and personal sacrifice that is needed to create indomitable sports champions. It is story that revolves around Phogat’s ambition to turn his daughters Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) not just skilled wrestlers but also winners. It is a film that shows Phogat’s immense faith in his daughters’ potential to make it big and to prove his ‘chhoris’ are far better than ‘chhoras’.

Referred to as a perfectionist, maverick, and even a marketing genius, Aamir Khan continues to distance himself from the formula film and opt for a unique idea, instead. And going by the efforts that he has invested in pulling off the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir has once again proved he doesn’t mind undergoing quick and dramatic physical transformation to play his part. Since Dangal portrays the wrestler's story in multiple stages of his life, Aamir had to go through several physical transformations.

Will Aamir Khan, whom we loved as an alien (PK), a cop (Talaash), an eccentric pupil (3 Idiots), a man suffering from STML (Ghajini), an impressive school teacher (Taare Zameen Par) give us yet another memorable performance? Will Dangal offer everything that we expect from a ‘true’ biopic? Divya Pal of News18 Movies will get you all answers.

9:22 AM Will #Dangal be the Bollywood winner of 2016? @divyapal2013 is watching first day, first show to find out.

9:26 AM Director Nitesh Tiwari's #Dangal shows how Mahavir Singh Phogat aka @aamir_khan turns his daughters Geeta, Babita into wrestlers, winners.

9:29 AM #Dangal features @aamir_khan, #SakshiTanwar, #FatimaSanaShaikh, #SanyaMalhotra, #ZairaWasim, #SuhaniBhatnagar in key roles.

9:36 AM #Dangal hasn't even begun, but the hall has already erupted into cheer. Clearly excited. @aamir_khan

9:40 AM Our star @aamir_khan shows his right move in the opening scene. What muscle power! #Dangal

9:42 AM Interestingly, TV commentary goes well with the wrestling bout in office. #Dangal

9:43 AM We are about 5 minutes into #Dangal and we have been told about what goes into making a wrestler. All about medals, victory and passion.

9:45 AM Koi naa Poochta Teri pehelwani ko: it's unfortunate people in India can't understand the significance of wrestling. #Dangal

9:48 AM #Dangal begins with a recap of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s life.

9:49 AM Is there a guru mantra for having a son? #Dangal's satire on patriarchal mindset is interesting.

9:55 AM .@aamir_khan pride in seeing his daughter explain how they thrashed boys is immense. You'll be proud too. #Dangal

9:55 AM Gold toh gold hota hai chhora laavey ya chhori: this dialogue captures the essence of #Dangal @aamir_khan

9:57 AM @aamir_khan trains his daughters like typical Haryanvi choras. Awesome! Honestly, there is nothing girls can't do. #Dangal

10:03 AM Both Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar have played younger Geeta and Babita with utmost honesty and sincerity. #Dangal @aamir_khan

10:05 AM @aamir_khan might be rigorous, but he isnt ignorant of daughters’ feelings. #Dangal

10:07 AM Yeh kushti hai, teen sorry mei khel khatam ho jatta hai. #Dangal

10:09 AM Sakshi Tanwar is terrific. Plays her part really well. #Dangal.

10:12 AM Mai apni choriyon ko itna kaabil banaunga ki woh choron ko chunengi. #Dangal

10:13 AM Mahavir Singh Phogat deserves respect for not giving in to societal pressure, focus on his goal instead. #Dangal

10:18 AM Parents, there is so much to learn from #Dangal. Empower your daughters.

10:23 AM Amazing. How Geeta and Phogat become determined to turn father's dream into reality. #Dangal

10:35 AM Wrestling bouts of #Dangal have been shot really well. You'll love every moment.

10:38 AM Raising funds for training, changing people's mindset: both issues have been dealt with really well in #Dangal

10:38 AM India medal is liye nahi jeet pata hai Kyunki kursi pe aap log baethe hain #Dangal

10:51 AM #Dangal's first half works like a skilled wrestler - completely sure of its moves. @aamir_khan

11:01 AM While the first part of #Dangal is captivating in showing how girls are prepared to be wrestlers, expecting the second half to be strong too

11:14 AM Transformation of Geeta from being a dedicated wrestler to a typical girl is interesting. #Dangal

11:20 AM This one sequence featuring @aamir_khan and daughter Fatima in a bout is so loaded. You won't be able to forget #Dangal

11:21 AM @Aparshakti thank you for bringing humour to #Dangal.

11:23 AM Song #Naina is so emotional, delves into father-daughter relationship. #Dangal

11:27 AM Tera papa ek baar fir purana ho javega. Dialogues in #Dangal are so hard-hitting.

11:34 AM There are moments when you don't need words to express your feelings, even on phone. @aamir_khan's expressions are so real #Dangal

11:42 AM .@aamir_khan's passion for gold and his determination to help daughters win it will move you to tears. #Dangal

11:44 AM If there is one actor getting loudest cheer apart from @aamir_khan, it is @Aparshakti. #Dangal

11:54 AM You'll be totally engrossed in Geeta's international matches. Every move is smart. #Dangal

12:02 PM One of the best aspects of #Dangal is how brilliantly it makes wrestling such an exciting sport.

12:06 PM Fatima Sana Shaikh is so incredible that you might not be able to forget her as Geeta Phogat. #Dangal

12:10 PM Agar gold jeeti missal ban javegi. Aur misaal kabhi bhooli nahi jaati #Dangal

12:23 PM Can't believe this! People are giving standing ovation to Geeta Phogat aka Fatima for her win! #Dangal is so real.

12:30 PM The second half focuses on Geeta's journey to win international acclaim. #Dangal

12:31 PM The contrast in both parts make #Dangal so gripping.

12:33 PM With flawless direction and writing, and moving performances by the cast, #Dangal deserves huge applause. This is how films should be made

12:34 PM Special mention for planning, execution and editing of wrestling matches in #Dangal. They dont look fake. @aamir_khan

12:36 PM Young Zaira Wasim who plays the young Geeta is a find. She manages to steal the spotlight from @aamir_khan. #Dangal

12:37 PM #Dangal propagates gender equality in the most convincing manner. Those who feel women are only meant for household chores please watch it

12:38 PM Nitesh Tiwari thank you for giving us a film like #Dangal. Expecting change in people's thought process.

12:39 PM @aamir_khan has done research and observation to do justice to his role. Depicts different stages in his life with honesty. #Dangal

12:41 PM Our favourite @aamir_khan stands out because he brings his whole self into the game. #Dangal

12:42 PM #Dangal is a brilliant combination of dreams, emotions, perseverance and success. Go ahead, watch it!

12:44 PM Thank you for staying with us throughout the live tweet review of #Dangal.