Dangal, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Box Office Collections of All Big Films of 2016

2016 is all set to bid adieu and with it ends an average year for Bollywood. While many external factors like censorship, piracy and demonisation played their parts in spoiling business for many films, star power of Salman, Akshay and Aamir managed to stabilise the box office with films.

While Sultan emerged as the biggest grosser of the year, Dangal is still running high and might surpass Salman Khan starrer in the first week of 2017. Akshay Kumar proved his worth as the most bankable star yet again with Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3. Shah Rukh Khan tried hard with Fan and Ajay Devgan's Shivaay also managed to do good a fine business. Karan Johar's much controversial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turned into a blockbuster and revived Ranbir Kapoor's career this year.

Here’s an interactive on Bollywood in 2016 plotted on BO collections vs % of budget recovered.