Dangal Surpasses Baahubali 2 to Become Highest Grossing Indian Film

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has officially become the highest grossing Indian film worldwide, minting more than the collection Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has collected Rs Rs 1743 crore worldwide, surpassing Baahubali 2 collections of Rs 1530 crore. Dangal has minted maximum collection from China, where it released on May 5. Becoming the most successful Indian film in China, the film has grossed Rs 810 crore in the country.

With its WW gross collections, #AamirKhan's #Dangal has officially beaten #Baahubali2 at the box-office. Well deserved success 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/R7b8cUZxc7 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 25, 2017

Dangal, which features China's most popular Indian movie actor Aamir Khan, has become a rage in the Middle Kingdom, with people from all walks of life talking about it. On social media platforms like Wechat and Weibo, there are endless discussions about the film, which is about a determined father who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.

Baahubali 2 is still the highest grossing film of 2017 in India, with an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from the first day across four languages. Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in over 6,500 screens across India, and in 9,000-plus screens worldwide.

Interestingly, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is yet to open in China.