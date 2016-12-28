Dangal: Watch This Behind-the-scenes Video To Know What All Went Into The Film's Making

One of the most significant films to be released this year is Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. The film is based on the lift of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters - Geeta and Babita. The film focusses on the father's relentless struggle to make his daughters the greatest wrestlers in the world. Ever since the film has been released, it has been receiving both commercial success and critics' appreciation.

If you've watched the film, you'll be curious to watch the behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. If you haven't watched it yet, this 360° video will probably pique your curiosities and drag you to the nearest theater.

The makers further decided to lure the fans with another short video shot in Punjab. In this, the makers have covered that segment and shown how localites extended a warm welcome to the cast and crew of the film.