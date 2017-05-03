New Delhi: Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday obliquely came out in support of a Bollywood actress Kajol who was trolled online for posting a video of a beef dish.

Addressing a public meet in south Dinajpur, the chief minister said it was a dangerous trend that some people were becoming intolerant of food habits of others.

“I will not name the actress. She has worked in many films alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It is unfortunate she had to clarify that the food was buffalo meat and not that of a cow. Religion teaches us to love everyone and be tolerant. These people who are indulging in violence in the name of religion are a shame on Hinduism,” she said, adding that there were outsiders in Bengal who only resorted to violence.

“They don’t know our culture. Where were they when the Vedas were being written or Ram was born? The Centre cannot intimidate us by using CBI and other agencies,” said Mamata.

Kajol had posted a video of a beef dish that her friend had prepared, but after it attracted negative comments she clarified on Monday that it was actually buffalo meat.

The 42-year-old actress also issued a statement on Twitter, saying she did not want to hurt religious sentiments.

She later deleted the clip from her Instagram and Facebook accounts.