1-min read

Daniel Craig Ends Suspense, to Return as James Bond For One Last Time

Reuters

Updated:August 16, 2017, 1:39 PM IST

Reuters

Updated:August 16, 2017, 1:39 PM IST
Daniel Craig Ends Suspense, to Return as James Bond For One Last Time
Image: Reuters Pictures
London: British actor Daniel Craig has confirmed he will reprise the role of James Bond one last time, ending months of speculation.

Craig made the revelation during an appearance on the U.S. TV programme The Late Show on Tuesday. Asked by host Stephen Colbert whether he would return as James Bond, Craig responded: "Yes", to cheers from the audience.

Craig has appeared four times as the spy with a taste for martini in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Eon Productions, the company that runs the movie franchise, said on its website that the 25th Bond movie would be released in US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional early release in Britain and the rest of the world.

Asked by Colbert whether he would appear in any further Bond movies after that one, Craig said no.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait," he said.
