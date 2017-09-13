Daniel Dae Kim To Replace Ed Skrein In Hellboy Reboot?

: Actor Daniel Dae Kim is in negotiations to join the cast of Hellboy reboot after Ed Skrein left the project.Skrein dropped out of the reboot following public outcry against whitewashing in Hollywood, saying it was important to "honor ethnic minority stories and voices in arts". If the deal gets finalized, Kim will play Major Ben Daimio, a rugged military member of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, the role which Skrein was supposed to play.Skrein had nabbed the role in August but, after a social media protest, made the unprecedented move to step down later that month. David Harbour is playing the titular role in Hellboy. Neil Marshall is directing the movie, which also features Ian McShane and Milla Jovovich.