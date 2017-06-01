Dastan-e-Rafi DVD Review: This Biography Is a Trip Down Memory Lane

The biography of one of the greatest playback singers of Hindi cinema, Mohammed Rafi is a trip down memory lane. Fans of Rafi will love Dastaan E Rafi, a biography of celebrated singer Mohammed Rafi that showcases the celebrated singer’s extraordinary journey. The award-winning film by Shemaroo traces his life from his birth in Amritsar, to his struggle in Bombay before he got his break and his rise to stardom.

The retrospective is packed with inputs from his friends, family and industry insiders such as actors Shammi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, music composers Khayyam, Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Uttam Singh and singers Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal and Adnan Sami and many more more who share anecdotes of the sensation that was Mohammed Rafi and also reveal hidden facets of his personality.

The stories behind Rafi’s great hits such as ‘Leke pehla pehla pyaar’, ‘bahut shukriya badi meherbaani’, ‘tujhko pukare mera pyaar’ and more are also revealed by composers and the actors. This DVD is a must have for all Rafi enthusiasts.