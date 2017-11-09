GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
David Beckham Worried About Son Brooklyn

Brooklyn traveled to the Big Apple earlier this year to begin his studies at Parsons School of Design.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 1:54 PM IST
AP Image
Los Angeles: Former footballer David Beckham felt "worried" about his and designer Victoria Beckhams son Brooklyn moving to New York to attend university.

"When you have children - young children and older children going to university in America - you are of course concerned and worried," David told standard.co.uk.

David further said he is nervous about how the current political climate will impact his children.

"What are their lives going to be like? That's my main concern," he said.
