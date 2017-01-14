David Guetta's Delhi Concert Likely to be Scrapped Due to Security reasons

New Delhi: After the cancellation of Sunburn concert featuring French DJ David Guetta in Bengaluru, rescheduling in Mumbai, and change of venue in Noida, the concert is said to be cancelled in Delhi as well.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the organisers of Sunburn Festival will be briefed about the reasons for cancellation by Delhi Police on January 14. However, the police said that the organisers don't have requisite clearances to conduct a large-scale event in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

Other reasons cited are lack of security personnel because of the preparations going on for the Republic Day parade. Intelligence agencies have asked the Delhi Police not to let big congregations happen before Republic Day.

David Guetta's show earlier supposed to take place in Noida Expo Mart but then venue was shifted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The expected crowd would have been 25K at the stadium.

The concert scheduled for the Thursday night in Bengaluru was cancelled in the wake of mass molestation on the New Year eve. The prevailing law and order situation in the Karnataka capital was cited as the primary reason for the cancellation of the concert.

Sunburn's concert in Mumbai was earlier cancelled as the organisers did not complete the "mandatory requirements and legal formalities," according to Mumbai Police said. The Mumbai show was then rescheduled to January 15 at Reliance Jio Garden at BKC.

Till now only Hyderabad show in on schedule and confirmed on January 14.