David Guetta Performs In Mumbai, Says We Deserve This Party

Mumbai: His performance in Bengaluru got cancelled, and his gig in Mumbai was delayed. But that didn't stop Grammy Award-winning DJ David Guetta from giving the crowd here a performance to remember as he told them the "party" is well-deserved.

Guetta, who belongs to France, took to the Sunburn Arena stage here on Sunday for his much-awaited performance.

He started his 90-minute performance by telling the audience: "We deserve this party, man! It has been such a journey. I am thankful that we can finally do it. Thank you for your patience, for coming so early today."

The performance was held at the Reliance Jio Garden at Bandra Kurla Complex. The DJ, who has a huge fan following in India, got the crowd grooving with some of his hits like "Hey mama", "Sexy bitch" and "Without you".

Apart from Guetta, the audience was thrilled by the performances of home-grown artistes DJ Anish Sood, Nina Malika and Zaeden.

Guetta, 49, is on a multi-city tour and his first concert in Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday due to the authorities having reservations about the law and order situation in the wake of the molestation incidents on New Year's eve.

The second concert in Mumbai was scheduled for Friday, but due to police permission, it had to be pushed by two days. And even if it meant having to do two concerts in two different cities in a day -- Mumbai and Delhi -- Guetta took on the challenge.

He performed in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

After a successful gig in Mumbai, he headed to Delhi to end his tour on a rocking note at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later on Sunday night.