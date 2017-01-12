David Guetta's Bengaluru Gig Off; Cops, Organisers Blame Each Other

Bengaluru: One of EDM's pioneer, DJ David Guetta, who was all set to kickstart his India tour from Bengaluru is no longer performing in the city. The Sunburn concert, scheduled for tonight, has been scrapped with the organisers citing "law and order situation" following the molestation incident during New Year's Eve as the reason.

The DJ is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

"Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today's concert, unfortunately stands cancelled," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

Mohandas Pai, a prominent Bengalurean and former CFO Infosys, too strongly reacted to the development. “It’s a very bad reaction. Bangalore is a peaceful city,” he said, adding, “Home Minister makes the remarks which he should not. Police should know how to handle the situation.”

Shailendra Singh, founder of India's Sunburn Festival shared his views as soon as the news was out. “It’s painful, and financial loss for us,” he said.

The organisers said they hope to "reschedule" the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

However, other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule.

Reacting to the developments, Seemanth Kumar Singh, IG, Bengaluru said that since there were APMC elections being held in the state, there was no way that a large-scale event of the magnitude of David Guetta could be held without proper police protection.

"The permission was sought only two days ago. We didn't have enough manpower to handle a large crowd owing to the elections," Singh added.

Singh rejected allegations that the cancellation of the concert was owing to law and order situation and demanded a clarification from the organisers over the issue.

"None of our police officers told them that it was a law and order issue. They need to tell us who told them," Singh added.

(With Inputs from PTI)