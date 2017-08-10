David Leitch Was The Person I Wanted To Make Atomic Blonde With: Charlize Theron
Atomic Blonde marks David's first solo credit as a director after co-directing Keanu Reeeves starrer John Wick 2014.
Charlize Theron is all set with her action thriller Atomic Blonde. Interestingly, she's also a co producing the film and was involved in bringing the director David Leitch on board.
Atomic Blonde marks David's first solo credit as a director after co-directing Keanu Reeeves starrer John Wick 2014. Interestingly, after Atomic Blonde, David Leitch is now directing Deadpool 2 next.
Talking about her experience working with Leitch, Theron says, "He just came with such a visual such an idea of what he wanted the heart of this film to be in and what he wanted it to look like. It was brave and refreshing, provocative though provoking and in moments it was uncomfortable and all of that stuff made me jump up inside with joy because we knew we found our guy I knew he was the person I wanted to make this movie with him no matter what .
Starring James McAvoy of The Chronicles of Narnia and The Split fame and Sofia Boutella of The Mummy fame the film promises some breathtaking action, high speed chase and love making sequences.
