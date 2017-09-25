GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
David Sakurai Roped In For Fantastic Beasts 2

David Sakurai talks about his upcoming movie Fantastic Beast sequel.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2017, 2:45 PM IST
Image Courtesy: YouTube
London: Actor David Sakurai has joined the cast of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel.

The 38-year-old star has been cast as Krall, one of the evil wizard, Grindelwald's henchmen, reported DigitalSpy. Actor Johnny Depp will essay Grindlewald in the David Yates-directed film.

Sakurai was most recently seen in Marvel's Iron Fist on Netflix as the sickle-swinging assassin Scythe.

He was also a recurring player on the streaming giant's Nordic gangster dramedy Lilyhammer.

Author J K Rowling finished the script of the yet-to-be-titled second instalment of Fantastic Beasts in May.

Actor Jude Law has been cast to play a young Albus Dumbledore, while Callum Turner will play Newt Scamander's

(Eddie Redmayne) older brother, Theseus. The film will arrive in cinemas on November 16, 2018.
