David Sakurai Roped In For Fantastic Beasts 2
David Sakurai talks about his upcoming movie Fantastic Beast sequel.
Image Courtesy: YouTube
London: Actor David Sakurai has joined the cast of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel.
The 38-year-old star has been cast as Krall, one of the evil wizard, Grindelwald's henchmen, reported DigitalSpy. Actor Johnny Depp will essay Grindlewald in the David Yates-directed film.
Sakurai was most recently seen in Marvel's Iron Fist on Netflix as the sickle-swinging assassin Scythe.
He was also a recurring player on the streaming giant's Nordic gangster dramedy Lilyhammer.
Author J K Rowling finished the script of the yet-to-be-titled second instalment of Fantastic Beasts in May.
Actor Jude Law has been cast to play a young Albus Dumbledore, while Callum Turner will play Newt Scamander's
(Eddie Redmayne) older brother, Theseus. The film will arrive in cinemas on November 16, 2018.
