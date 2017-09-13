DCSAFF: Adil Hussain Wins Best Actor Award For Mukti Bhavan
Adil Hussain has bagged the Best Actor award at DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF).
A still from Mukti Bhawan.
Mumbai: Adil Hussain has bagged the Best Actor award at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF).
Adil, who won the award for his film Mukti Bhavan, on Tuesday took to Twitter to share his excitement.
"Delighted to hear the News! Thank you DCSAFF for this Award. Gratitude," Adil tweeted.
The festival takes place annually, showcasing the best in alternative cinema from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Mukti Bhawan is directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani and also stars Lalit Behl in the lead role.
The film tells the story of Daya, who thinks of attaining salvation in the ghats of Varanasi and takes his son Rajiv along with him. As days pass, Daya finds a company in a widow while Rajiv is left in a state of dilemma.
